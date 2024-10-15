Martyrdom operation in occupied Palestine: 1 killed, 5 wounded

According to a Wednesday report by Palestinian Safa news agency, a heroic anti-Zionist operation was carried out in the port city of Ashdod in the western occupied Palestine.

As a result of the operation, one Israeli police officer was killed while five Zionists were injured.

Zionist media have reported that the shooter has been martyred by the Israeli police.

The total death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza has climbed to 42,289 since the start of the conflict on October 7, 2023, the Health Ministry in Gaza has announced.

The death toll from Israel’s yearlong war on Gaza is likely far higher with thousands of bodies buried in the rubble of the vast destruction throughout the Palestinian territory.

