Israeli army kills another journalist in Gaza Strip

Abd Rabbah was martyred along with his sister during the Zionist regime’s bombing of his home in the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, Al-Masira reported on Wednesday.

With this new fatal attack, the number of journalists martyred in the Gaza Strip has risen to more than 170.

Lately, Palestinian photojournalist Ibrahim Mohareb was shot dead by Israeli troops near the town of Hamad, northwest of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Since the onset of the Israeli war against the Gaza Strip, the regime has deliberately targeted Palestinian journalists in order to prevent them from covering Tel Aviv's crimes in Gaza.

This comes as humanitarian organizations have strongly criticized the Israeli regime for assaulting journalists in Gaza.

The Israeli-imposed ban on journalists of international news agencies from entering the Gaza Strip has also made it difficult for local correspondents to carry out their jobs.

More than 60 media outlets issued an open letter calling on the regime to immediately end the ban on the entry of international media into the Gaza Strip to be able to report from the war-stricken area.

The Financial Times, The Guardian, the New York Times, and the Washington Post, as well as the American television networks such as ABC, CBS, and NBC, and media outlets from Africa, Asia, Europe, and West Asia, were among the signatories to the letter.

