Aug 19, 2024, 11:06 AM
One more journalist killed in Israeli war on Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – Another Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll to 170 since October 7 last year.

Al Mayadeen news television channel reported on Monday that the Israeli army targeted Ibrahim Mohareb in the northwest of the city of Khan Yunis, located in the south of the Gaza Strip. 

The attack is raising the number of Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza since October 7 to 170.

On October 7, the Zionist regime has been deliberately targeting Palestinian journalists to prevent them from covering the crimes of this regime. On the other hand, humanitarian organizations have severely criticized the Zionist regime for attacking journalists.

