Israeli attacks martyr 36 Palestinians in Gaza on Saturday

According to Al Jazeera, hospital sources in the Gaza Strip announced that eight members of a family were martyred in the bombing of a residential house in the Al-Nuseirat Camp in the center of the Gaza Strip.

Some news outlets also reported that Israeli forces cut off the main routes between Gaza City and the northern areas with levees.

They added that tens of thousands of people are under siege in Jabalia and the northern Gaza Strip.

Accordingly, Israeli soldiers are targeting the medical staff, relief forces and ambulances, as a large number of bodies are left under the rubble or on the roads.

Palestinian media outlets reported that the Israeli army does not allow food aid to enter the northern Gaza Strip which has put the residents of the northern region at risk of starvation.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Saturday that at least 42,175 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been martyred and more than 98,336 others have been injured in the Zionist regime’s attacks since the beginning of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm last October.

