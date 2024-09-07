Israeli regime bombs another school in Gaza, killing four people

According to the Palestinian Sama news agency, Israeli warplanes bombed the Haleema Al Saadia Secondary Girls School in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Four people were martyred and 15 others wounded in the airstrike on the UN-run school, which has been housing refugees since the onset of the Gaza war.

Earlier, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini said that more than 70 percent of UN schools in Gaza have been destroyed or damaged, and most of them have been turned into crowded shelters for hundreds of thousands of displaced families and cannot be used for education.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip had previously announced that the number of martyrs in the Gaza war had risen to 40,878. At least 94,454 Palestinians have also been injured in the regime’s genocidal war.

The Zionist regime has been waging a devastating war against the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. During this period, 70% of the homes and infrastructure of the Gaza Strip have been severely damaged, and the siege and severe humanitarian crisis, along with unprecedented famine and hunger, threaten the lives of the residents of the Gaza Strip.

4208**4354