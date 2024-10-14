Iran’s Red Crescent condemns Israeli attack on field hospital

The Iranian Red Crescent Society issued a statement on Monday, saying that the airstrike hit its hospital and medical supplies warehouse on Thursday.

It emphasized that the facilities were established to provide aid to civilians injured in recent Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

While no casualties were reported as the hospital had not yet admitted any patients, the strike destroyed medical supplies and other resources, according to the statement.

This is a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law, which prohibits assaults on civilian medical facilities during armed conflicts, the Red Crescent argued.

The society also reaffirmed its commitment to helping those in need and announced that preparations were underway to set up a new hospital to serve the war-stricken civilians in Lebanon.

