Iran sends 4th shipment of medical supplies to Lebanon

The head of Aid and Relief Organization of Iran's Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Babak Mahmoudi, told IRNA on Saturday that three tons of medical supplies were dispatched to Lebanon on the same flight that carried Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf to Beirut.

The cargo includes emergency medications and essential drugs for infants and children.

Mahmoudi said that the IRCS is setting up another field hospital in Lebanon after its previous hospital was targeted in an Israeli airstrike on Friday.

The 56-bed makeshift hospital, along with its ambulances and medical equipment, was destroyed in the Israeli attack, which was condemned by Iran as a “clear example of war crime".

Mahmoudi noted that the new facility is being equipped approximately 40 kilometers from the previous hospital to provide humanitarian services to the people of Lebanon.

4353**2050