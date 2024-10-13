IRGC Aerospace cmdr. thanks Iranians for appreciation messages on Operation True Promise 2

Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh expressed his deep appreciation over the massages by the Iranian people as well as state and military officials on Sunday.

He said that Iran successfully conducted Operation True Promise 2 as the least punishment of the Israeli regime for assassinating Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as well as the killing of people in Gaza and Lebanon.

The Iranian commander added that the decision to conduct the retaliatory operation was taken by all officials and was approved by the Supreme National Security Council, and with the support of President Masoud Pezeshkian, and under guidance and approval by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Iran conducted the operation on October 1, launching some 200 ballistic missiles on Israeli military and security positions.

4194