Iranian, French presidents discuss ways to establish ceasefire in Lebanon

Pezeshkian and Macron held their talks on the phone on Sunday evening, exchanging views on developments in West Asia, including the situation in southern Lebanon, where the Israeli regime has launched a ground offensive and continues intense airstrikes.

The Iranian president said that his country always wants security to be maintained in the region, and welcomes a ceasefire in order to end the ongoing fighting.

He said that Iran even exercised restraint after Israel’s July assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, in response to a promise by Western leaders to establish a ceasefire in Gaza and in the hope that further killings of innocent people are stopped.

However, Pezeshkian added, the Israeli regime intensified attacks in Gaza and expanded the conflict to Lebanon, showing that it does not abide by any humanitarian and international law.

The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes and supports any proposal that restores tranquility, peace and stability in the region, Pezeshkian said, and called on his French counterpart to continue efforts along with other European countries to make the Israeli regime stop its wars on Gaza and Lebanon.

The Iranian president also described as positive France’s recent condemnation of Israeli crimes in Lebanon and its arms embargo on the regime.

