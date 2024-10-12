Iran FM to visit Baghdad on Sunday

Baghaei Hamaneh announced on Saturday that Foreign Minister Araghchi would visit Baghdad on Sunday.

After diplomatic consultations with countries in the region, Araghchi will lead a delegation to Baghdad tomorrow, he added.

During this visit, Araghchi will meet with the foreign minister and other senior Iraqi officials to discuss bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region, he said.

Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq also confirmed that the Iranian Foreign Minister will visit Baghdad to hold talks with Iraqi senior officials on mutual and regional ties.

Iran's Foreign Minister had previously traveled to Lebanon, Syria, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia to discuss regional developments.

Also, Some media reported that Araghchi is likely to visit Cairo on an official trip in the coming days.

