Iranian speaker visits bombed areas of Beirut

Qalibaf arrived in Beirut on Saturday morning at the invitation of his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri.

After meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, he visited the area in Dahieh of Beirut that was bombed by the Zionist regime.

Qalibaf also visited the western Beirut neighborhood of Basta, which was bombed by the Zionist regime's warplanes.

While addressing reporters among the ruins of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes, Qalibaf said, “I asked the people of this region what happened to them, and they referred to the bombing of this area by the Zionist regime, while they are all Lebanese and Muslim people who lived in this area.”

Referring to the current situation in Lebanon, he emphasized that undoubtedly the Islamic Republic of Iran continues to support the Palestinian and Lebanese people.

He also stated that taking care of the oppressed and displaced people in this region is one of their duties.

Qalibaf reiterated that all Islamic countries must condemn the crimes committed by the Zionist regime.

He told reporters that he would meet Lebanese officials to convey a message from Iran’s Supreme Leader as well as officials and people that the Islamic Republic stands in solidarity with the Lebanese people, government, and resistance.

Later on Saturday, the Iranian speaker will leave Beirut for Geneva, Switzerland, where he is scheduled to attend the 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) taking place on October 13-17.

At the IPU meeting, Qalibaf said he will speak about the Israeli regime’s crimes against the people of Gaza and Lebanon and will elaborate on the activities of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance groups in defending their countries.

