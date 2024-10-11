Oct 11, 2024, 2:03 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85624446
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Iran envoy meets ambassadors of Qatar, Russia, France in Lebanon

Oct 11, 2024, 2:03 PM
News ID: 85624446
Iran envoy meets ambassadors of Qatar, Russia, France in Lebanon

Tehran, IRNA – Mohammadreza Sheibani, a special aide to Iran’s foreign minister on West Asia affairs, has met with the ambassadors of Qatar, Russia and France to Lebanon. 

The meetings took place in Beirut on Friday where they discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the whole region.

They also reviewed the conditions of the Lebanese people who have been displaced due to the Zionist invasion of the country.

The meetings came few days after a visit to Lebanon by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who he reiterated Iran’s support for Beirut during meetings with top-ranking Lebanese officials.

Araghchi appointed Sheibani as his senior advisor on West Asia affairs last week.

9341**

1 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .