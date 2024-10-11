Iran envoy meets ambassadors of Qatar, Russia, France in Lebanon

The meetings took place in Beirut on Friday where they discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the whole region.

They also reviewed the conditions of the Lebanese people who have been displaced due to the Zionist invasion of the country.

The meetings came few days after a visit to Lebanon by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who he reiterated Iran’s support for Beirut during meetings with top-ranking Lebanese officials.

Araghchi appointed Sheibani as his senior advisor on West Asia affairs last week.

