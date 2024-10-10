UN official calls for ceasefire in Lebanon

We need a realistic road map for the implementation of Resolution 1701 from both sides. This road map should include transparent implementation mechanisms, Jeanine Antoinette Hennis-Plasschaert, United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon said on Wedneday.

According to Security Council Resolution 1701, approved in 2006, the United Nations peacekeeping force has been present in the region to help the Lebanese army to guard the southern border region.

France and the US proposed a 21-day ceasefire last month. But these negotiations were quickly stopped amid the heavy bombing of the southern suburbs of Beirut by the Zionist regime that also caused the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of the Hezbollah Resistance Movement.

"The joint proposal of the US and France for a 21-day ceasefire is still on the table and is very relevant, so we should not reject it," the UN Special Coordinator said, adding that she doesn’t think there will be any new initiatives.

Meanwhile, United Nations Spokesman Stephane Dujarric expressed deep concern over recent activities and movements of the Israeli army in the vicinity of one of its positions of the United Nations Peacekeeping Forces (UNIFIL) in Lebanon, calling it a very dangerous development.

Compromising the safety of UN peacekeepers in carrying out the mandate entrusted to them by the Security Council is unacceptable, and UNIFIL reminds all actors of their obligations to protect UN troops and property, Dujarric added

