Israel’s UN envoy sets condition for Lebanon ceasefire

According to IRNA citing media sources, Danny Danon on Wednesday local time, without referring to the Israeli killing of innocent Palestinian and Lebanese civilians claimed that Hezbollah wants to stop the war and implement a ceasefire, but at the same time it is killing Israelis with rockets.

The people and government of Lebanon should seize the opportunity and take control of the events that are going on in their country today, the Zionist envoy to the UN tried to interfere in the internal affairs of Lebanon.

He also claimed that Zionists have no desire to stay in Lebanon and those who can do the job are the Lebanese Army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon or UNIFIL.

Prior to Danon’s remarks, Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a recorded provocative video, in which, he threaded the Lebanese people to either stand against Hezbollah or face a long war that could lead to destruction and suffering the way his regime inflicted in Palestinians in Gaza.

Its more than two weeks since the Zionist military intensified its aerial strikes on Lebanon, pounding residential areas indiscriminately and killing and injuring thousands of civilians there. But they have failed to launch a ground invasion amid stiff Hezbollah resistance on Lebanese borders.

Since the onset of the "Al-Aqsa Storm" operation by the Palestinian resistance groups, Hezbollah has carried out operations on a daily basis against the targets of this regime inside the occupied Palestinian territories in support of Gaza and in retaliation for the Israeli aggression against Lebanon.

Hezbollah shelling and rocket attacks have forced thousands of Zionist settlers to flee the northern occupied territories.

