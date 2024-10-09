Hezbollah’s missiles target Haifa, Leviathan gas platform

Israeli media outlets reported that Hezbollah fired at least 10 missiles, prompting sirens to sound from Haifa to the city of Caesarea in northern occupied territories. The Israeli regime’s Channel 14 said the David’s Sling defense system, also formerly known as Magic Wand, was activated to intercept two missiles aimed at Haifa.

The Israeli news website Walla also reported that Hezbollah targeted the Leviathan gas field with a missile. The operation was in retaliation for the regime’s continued air raids on the southern areas of the Lebanese capital city Beirut as well as parts of southern and eastern Lebanon.

The Israeli regime’s army said on Tuesday that the Lebanese resistance movement had launched 105 rockets at Haifa and around it within one hour as part of a new wave of retaliatory strikes.

The Haifa governor had requested the evacuation of chemical plants in Haifa Bay but said no response had been received. Authorities also called for protective equipment for old residential areas of the city.

Haifa, the largest city in northern occupied territories, is a major Mediterranean port and a hub for heavy industries, including oil refining and chemical processing facilities.

Israeli media outlets also reported sirens sounding in Upper Galilee in northern occupied territories, and Channel 12 of the regime claimed air defenses intercepted two missiles there.

The regime’s military aggression in southern Lebanon, which began on September 23, is still underway, leaving more than 2,000 martyrs and thousands of wounded.

