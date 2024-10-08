Hezbollah fires 105 missiles at Haifa, surrounding areas: Zionist army

The Israeli media reported on Tuesday that dozens of rockets were launched at the occupied territories, and sirens were heard in Haifa, Kiryat, and the surrounding areas at the same time as Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem was delivering a speech.

The Israeli regime's military spokesperson stated that 85 missiles crossed Lebanese airspace within four minutes after the sirens were activated in Haifa Bay, Upper Galilee, and the middle of Galilee.

In a second statement, the Israeli regime's military spokesperson announced that 20 more rockets were fired in the second wave of Hezbollah attacks.

The Israeli media reported that today's Hezbollah attack on Haifa and its surrounding areas is the largest of its kind since the beginning of the war.

The governor of the occupied city of Haifa also reported that at least one building in Haifa Bay had been hit.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced that 48 soldiers were wounded over the past 24 hours in confrontations with the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance in the south and north of the occupied territories.

Israeli media reported, citing the Israeli army, that 11 soldiers were killed and 130 others were wounded since the beginning of the ground invasion of Lebanon.

Earlier today, the Zionist regime admitted that one of its soldiers was killed and another was wounded in the ongoing battles with the Palestinian resistance in the northern Gaza Strip.

Since September 23, Israel has expanded its genocidal military actions, which initially targeted Gaza, to encompass various regions in Lebanon, including the capital, Beirut.

These attacks have involved unprecedented airstrikes characterized by extreme violence and intensity. Moreover, ground incursions into southern Lebanon have been reported. These attacks disregard international warnings and UN resolutions.

In response, Hezbollah has retaliated by launching multiple attacks against the Israeli positions in the northern occupied territories. In the past few days, Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets, targeting key Israeli positions.

