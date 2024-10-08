Hamas says has no option but to continue fighting Israel

In an interview with Al Jazeera on Tuesday, Sami Abu Zuhri said that Hamas has made “painful” sacrifices and the occupying Israeli regime is killing civilians to put pressure on the movement and to make it surrender.

“However, we have no choice but to continue fighting, which is a war of attrition. We are the origin, and the Israeli regime is the occupier”, he added.

Another top Hamas official, Taher al-Nunu, also told the Qatar-based Al Jazeera news channel that the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation caused unique developments in line with the liberation of Palestine.

He said that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has failed to achieve his goals after a year of war in Gaza.

The al-Qassam Brigades – the military wing of Hamas – is still powerful and can inflict heavy blows on the occupiers, he added.

The Palestinian resistance movement launched the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation against southern Israeli-occupied territories on October 7, 2023, in response to the regime’s crimes over the past seven decades.

4208**9417