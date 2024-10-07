Al-Qassam Brigades hunts Zionist soldier, 2 Merkava tanks, 1 armed personnel carrier

According to the Palestinian media, Al-Qassam Brigades announced that they targeted 2 Merkava tanks of the Zionist regime with a land bomb and a Yasin 105 anti-armor rocket in the northeast of al-Brij camp.

"Our Mujahideen were able to hunt down a Zionist soldier in the northeast of Al-Brij Camp located in the center of the Gaza Strip," it added.

These battalions also reported that a Zionist personnel carrier was targeted by a Yasin 105 anti-armor rocket in Al-Tavam area in the north of Gaza City.

2050