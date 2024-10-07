Hamas launches massive attack on Israeli bases on Al-Aqsa Storm anniv.

With their 114mm short-range Rajum missiles, Al-Qassam fighters targeted the Sufa military base east of Rafah crossing, the Palestinian Samaa news agency reported early on Monday.

In a message, the Al Qassam Brigades said that the resistance fighters removed the border obstacles on October 7, 2023, took control of the Israeli military bases and settlements in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip, killed some of the military forces and settlers, and detained a number of others.

After a year of massacre in Gaza, Israel has not yet achieved its two goals, namely the destruction of Hamas and the release of the Israeli captives.

Since the start of the war in Gaza, nearly 42,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the strip.

