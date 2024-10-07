Al-Aqsa Storm exposed vulnerability of Israel: Iraqi resistance leader

The operation brought to the fore very important hidden points that should be learned by the region and the western alike, Qais Al-Khazali said while speaking on the occasion of the first anniversary of the start of the Al-Aqsa Storm on Monday night.

He stated that Al-Aqsa Storm was a test of human conscience in the first place, and it showed the frailty of the Zionist regime, which has an army and to some it was invincible.

This operation proved that the brave resistance fighters, despite being in small numbers, can humiliate and crush the Zionist army, al-Khazali continued.

Elsewhere in his speech, he added noted that Israel's military apparatus is not the one on the battlefield, but it is the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which has been behind the war by providing the regime with all facilities, weapons and intelligence.

He slammed the US-led West’s hypocrisy and double standards, saying they declared that Israel has the right to defend itself because Hamas had killed a child without providing any evidence but they are silent on the killing of thousands of kids by the Zionist regime in Gaza.

So far, more than 17,000 children have been killed by the war machine that America and some Western countries have equipped this regime, he underlined.

Al-Khazali, while hailing American, British, French and other European students for standing up against the oppression of Palestinians, criticized Arab regimes for their silence and inaction.

The Al-Aqsa Storm exposed the humiliation and cowardice of the Arab rulers, who are as silent as the dead, the Secretary General of Iraq's Asaib Ahl al-Haq movement addressed the Arab rulers.

