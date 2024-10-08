Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 8

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran’s largest steel plant with domestic tech to open next year

The Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) has plans to complete Bijar Sponge Iron Plant in the western province of Kurdestan as the largest unit which will use an Iranian-developed technology to churn out direct-reduced iron.

Putting the progress of the unit at 40%, Mohammad Aqajanlou, the head of the IMIDRO said on Monday that the Bijar mill will produce 1.6 million tons of sponge iron per annum.

-- 14 megaprojects underway to avoid power shortages: Minister

The Iranian Energy Ministry is preparing 14 megaprojects on stable electricity supply to avoid power shortages next summer.

Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi made the announcement in a meeting with senior officials of the country’s power industry, stressing that stable electricity supply during the peak days for energy consumption of the next year hinges on the timely overhaul of the power stations in the cold season of the current year.

-- Iran’s largest gas company cooperating with over 100 local NTBFs

The managers of the South Pars Gas Complex, which is the largest gas company in Iran, devote very special attention to new technology-based firms (NTBFs) and domestic manufacturers, said managing director of the complex, adding that the SPGC has a very close cooperation with more than 100 domestic startups.

Domestic manufacturers have always proven that they are with the SPGC and now the managers of the complex have prioritized using the power and capacity of domestic NTBFs, companies and manufacturers, Shana quoted Ahmad Bahoush as saying.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Produces 100% Viscose Napkin for First Time in Mideast

A knowledge-based company in Iran has produced 100% viscose napkins made of natural fibers and silk which has no equivalent in the Middle East and can clean sensitive surfaces without leaving any scratches.

“We are the only company in the Middle East that produces 100% viscose napkins, and we have conducted many researches to achieve these products,” Nasser Zera’ati Khosroshahi, the managing director of the knowledge-based company, told ANA.

-- Katayoun Najafizadeh Wins WIT Award

The Women in Transplantation (WIT) has given its 2024 Unsung Hero Award to Katayoun Najafizadeh from Iran over her contributions to the global transplantation community.

Najafizadeh received the award during the 30th International Congress of the Transplantation Society (TTS), which took place on September 22-25 in Istanbul, said a press release by the Iranian Society of Organ Donation on Monday.

-- IRICA: Foreign Trade Exceeds $58bn

The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said on Monday that the country’s foreign trade value in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024) has reached $58.3 billion.

Iran’s foreign trade value with crude oil, kerosene and fuel oil excluded hit $58.3 billion between March 21 and September 21, 2024, the IRICA added.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iranian parliament drafting ‘Resistance pact’ to bolster regional security

The Iranian parliament is drafting a defense and security pact to be signed among “Resistance groups and their supporting countries”, according to reports by Iranian media.

The proposed legislation seeks to create a common defense structure designed to counter external threats, particularly from the United States and Israel. According to the text of the proposal, all member countries or freedom movements will be required to provide comprehensive support—including military, economic, and political assistance—should any member state come under attack from Israel or its allies.

-- Holocide cartoon contest to raise awareness of Gaza's humanitarian catastrophe

The third edition of the International Holocide Cartoon, Caricature and Poster Contest seeks artistic responses to ongoing tragedy in Gaza, Iranian cartoonist Masoud Shojai Tabatabai has said. He made the remarks during a press conference held at Tehran's Art Bureau, on the first anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, which took place on October 7.

The devastating crisis in Gaza, which currently ranks among the world's most lethal regions, has prompted the announcement of the third International Holocide Cartoon, Caricature and Poster Contest, he said.

-- Non-oil export increases 6.2% in Q2

The value of Iran’s non-oil exports reached $12.3 billion in the second quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (June 22-September 22), registering a 6.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

According to the spokesman of the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining and Trade Ruhollah Latifi, the country’s total non-oil trade stood at $30.6 billion in Q2 which was also 9.2 percent more than the figure for last year’s same period.

-- New restoration projects formulated for UNESCO-listed mosque in Isfahan

The UNESCO-registered Jameh Mosque of Isfahan, also known as Atiq Mosque, is set to undergo further restoration and maintenance projects. On Monday, Isfahan’s tourism chief Amir Karamzadeh announced the allocation of governmental funding for three key restoration projects at the ancient mosque, CHTN reported.

Jameh Mosque of Isfahan, with a history spanning over 1,280 years, holds the distinction of being the first mosque in the Islamic world to be inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, he said.

6125**4354