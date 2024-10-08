‘Al-Aqsa Storm ended Israel's invincibility propaganda’

We still have things in our possession that will damage the identity of the Zionist army, Abu Ahmed pointed out the rocket power of the Palestinian resistance groups.

Emphasizing the function of Saraya al-Quds with quality and merit over the past year, he said that unity is effective on the battlefield, and each axis of resistance contributes to it with own efforts and roles.

Abu Ahmed issued the statement on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Storm that was launched by Palestinian resistance against decades of Israeli brutalities and occupation.

Following the operation, the Zionist regime launched an all-out genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health has claimed nearly 42,000 lives, mostly women and children and injured nearly 97,000 others.

