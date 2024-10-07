Hezbollah launches fresh attacks against Zionist positions

In a statement on Monday, Hezbollah announced that in support of the oppressed Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip and their valiant Resistance simultaneously safeguarding Lebanon and its citizens, its combatants targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces’ vehicles and personnel behind the Jal Al-Alam site with a missile salvo, Lebanon's al-Manar news network reported.

Also, Hezbollah targeted the Kfar Vradim Israeli settlement with a rocket salvo.

In addition, the Islamic Resistance combatants bombed a gathering of Israeli occupation forces in Maroun Al-Ras Park with a rocket salvo.

Also, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces behind the gate of the town of Rmeish with a missile salvo, achieving a direct hit.

Earlier today, Islamic Resistance fighters launched a salvo of rockets at the Nimra base, one of the primary installations in the northern region, located west of Tiberias.

Also, Hezbollah’s fighters bombed the settlement of Karmiel with a rocket salvo.

Since September 23, Israel has expanded its genocidal military actions, which initially targeted Gaza, to encompass various regions in Lebanon, including the capital, Beirut.

These attacks have involved unprecedented airstrikes characterized by extreme violence and intensity. Moreover, ground incursions into southern Lebanon have been reported. These attacks disregard international warnings and UN resolutions.

