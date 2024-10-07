Israel says 728 of its military forces killed in a year

From the total number, 346 were killed during the battles inside the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.

The Israeli army also announced that 4,576 Zionist forces have been injured since the date, while 696 of them are in critical condition.

Analysts believe that Zionists have not released accurate data on the death toll, reporting a lower number of fatalities than the actual figure.

In a related development, the Zionists’ Hebrew-language newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported last December that there were broad differences between the data the Israeli army released and the one the hospitals reported officially.

The newspaper was compelled to immediately remove its report under the strict military censorship of the Zionist regime.

