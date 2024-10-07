Palestinian resistance sticks to ceasefire conditions: Nakhala

Ziad al-Nakhala made the remarks in a statement issued on the first anniversary of the "Al-Aqsa Storm" operation, according to IRNA's Monday morning report citing Al-Mayadeen news network.

The Zionist enemy is cunning and untrustworthy as it moved away from its commitments and wants to impose conditions on the resistance that are more like giving in to the regime, he said, adding that “we adhere to our previous conditions, that are, the complete withdrawal of the enemy from the Gaza Strip, reconstruction and the release of prisoners”.

He also underlined that Saraya al-Quds (Quds Brigades), military wing of the Palestine Islamic Jihad Movement has an active presence in all fields from the Gaza Strip to the occupied West Bank. “Our warriors are fighting side by side with the resistance forces on the Lebanese front and have displayed the most beautiful concepts of unity in confronting the enemy”.

From the first day of the Israeli war, our aim was to unite the resistance forces, Nakhala said.

I send my condolences and greetings to the Lebanese nation and its fighters for the martyrdom of iconic figure and outstanding personality, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The Palestinian resistance, all the nations of the region and the free people of the world know that they have lost a unique leader with the martyrdom of Nasrallah, he said, adding that the resistance front will continue his legacy in confronting the Zionist enemy.

