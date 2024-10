In an interview with IRNA, Iran’s Consul Mohammad Fereidouni said that the Iranian people are advised against traveling to Lebanon until further notice due to the ongoing war in the Arab country.

He also said that the embassy has assisted some of the Iranians who intended to return home from Lebanon.

Others who are still in Lebanon and want to return to Iran, or they need consular services, can refer to the Iranian embassy in Beirut or call 03996708, he added.

