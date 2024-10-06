Oct 6, 2024, 11:33 PM
Iran VP: Hassan Nasrallah’s path will continue

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref has said that the path of Martyr Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will continue definitely.

Aref made the comment on Sunday night as he paid a visit to the office of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement in Tehran.

He said that the martyrdom of Nasrallah was a great loss for the Islamic world, but expressed assurance that his path will continue. 

The VP also said that the future of Lebanon belongs to Hezbollah and the movement will emerge victorious against the Israeli regime.

Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah for more than three decades, was martyred on September 27 in an Israeli airstrike on Lebanese capital Beirut.

