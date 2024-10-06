Israeli regime martyrs 30 Palestinians, injures 150 in Gaza

According to Saturday reports, some of the wounded are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported that 12 people were martyred in the attack on Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah in the center of Gaza.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the Zionist regime committed three massacres in this area on Saturday, as a result of which 23 people were martyred and 66 others were injured.

According to Al Jazeera, Zionist regime fighters targeted a mosque in Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah in the center of the Gaza Strip where Palestinian refugees were sheltering.

Several people were also injured in the Zionist regime’s attack on the school of Palestinian refugees in Al Zawayda in the center of the Gaza Strip.

Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital spokesman said that the attack was carried out without prior warning and the Zionist regime wanted to kill more Palestinian civilians, including children, women and the elderly.

Since the beginning of the war, around 70% of the homes and infrastructure of Gaza have been destroyed, and the siege and severe humanitarian crisis, along with unprecedented famine and hunger, have threatened the lives of the residents of the area.

Despite all its atrocities, the Tel Aviv regime has admitted that after about 12 months of war, it has not yet been able to achieve its goals, namely the annihilation of the Hamas movement and the return of Israeli captives from the Gaza Strip.

