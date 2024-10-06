Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 6

** IRAN DAILY

-- Oil minister ‘not worried about crises’ amid Israeli threats

Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said on Saturday that he was “not worried” amid the conflict in the region, the ministry’s Shana news website said, after reports that Israel may strike Iran.

“I am not worried about the crises that the enemies of the Revolution are creating, and this trip is considered a normal work trip,” Paknejad was quoted by Shana as saying. Paknejad’s comments were made during a visit to Assaluyeh, a center for Iranian installations exploiting the world’s largest offshore gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar across the Persian Gulf.

-- Iran’s three-month unemployment rate stands at 7.5%: SCI

The latest figures by the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) puts the country’s jobless rate at 7.5 percent in the second three months of the current Iranian year (June 21-September 21).

The data showed that 7.5 percent of the Iranian people aged 15 or older were jobless which is 0.4 percent lower than the corresponding figure for preceding year.

-- Non-oil export to Brazil hits $163m in five months: TPOI

An official at the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said that non-oil goods valued at $163 million were exported from Iran to Brazil in the first five months of the current Iranian year (started March 20).

The country’s export of non-oil products to Brazil from March 20 to August 21 registered a 2.5-fold growth compared to last year’s corresponding period, the director general of European and American Office of the TPOI said.

-- Moghaddam Wins Best Actress Award From U.S. Festival

Iranian actress Shabnam Moghaddami has won the award for Best Supporting Actress at the Love International Film Festival. Shabnam Moghadami had participated in the Love International Film Festival for acting in the “Worker Bee” film directed by Afshin Sadeghi.

A synopsis of the film reads: A rich boy impregnates a village girl in the traditional society of Iran and wants to dump her after that. He fights with the girl at a gas station and kills the gas station worker accidentally. Her mother who is a politician and campaigning for presidency, tries to save her son from the consequences but the workers daughter wants justice and the only witness is the killer’s girlfriend.

-- Iran Marks Space Week With Satellite Launch Plans

The Iranian Space Agency on Saturday announced the upcoming launch of three new satellites named Kowsar, Zafar 2, and Tolou 3.

The head of the agency, Hassan Salarieh, made the announcement during the opening ceremony of World Space Week, held at the Iranian Space Research Institute under the theme Space and Climate Change.

-- Tehran to Host 31st Int’l Handmade Carpet Exhibition

The 31st Iran International Handmade Carpet Exhibition will be launched at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on November 13, CEO of the National Union of Handwoven Carpet Cooperatives of Iran Abdollah Bahrami announced.

Some 700 domestic producers will display their handmade carpets in this edition of the exhibition. The International Exhibition of Handmade Carpets is the largest and most prestigious exhibition of handmade carpet in terms of number of carpets supplied and showcased, he added.

-- Persepolis earn hard-fought win over Chadormalu: PGPL

Persepolis football team edged past Chadormalu 1-0 in Matchweek 7 of 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Saturday. Giorgi Gvelesiani scored the winner in the added time.

Also, Sepahan defeated Esteghlal Khuzestan 1-0 courtesy of Mehdi Limoochi’s first half goal in Ahvaz. Sepahan provisionally moved top.

-- Tajikistan Submits Iranian director’s “Melody” for 2025 Oscars

Tajikistan has officially submitted the film "Melody," directed by Iranian filmmaker Behrouz Sebt Rasoul, for consideration in the Best International Feature Film category at the 2025 Oscars. This submission represents Tajikistan's first entry in 19 years and stands as its third submission overall.

In a talk with the Tehran Times on Saturday, the director confirmed that the submission was made by the Union of Cinematographers of Tajikistan.

-- Iran’s export to Oman rises 35% in 5 months on year

Iran’s export to Oman increased by 35 percent in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to an official with Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).

Abdol-Amir Rabihavi, the director-general of the TPO’s West Asia Office, referred to the significance of Iran’s economic cooperation expansion and said that on the sidelines of the 20th meeting of Iran-Oman Joint Economic Committee last year, it was decided that the issue of preferential trade between the two countries would be put on the agenda of Iran’s deputy minister of industry, mining and trade and Oman’s deputy minister of commerce, industry and investment promotion.

