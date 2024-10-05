Iran to respond to Lithuania’s move against IRGC: MP

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Azizi, who represents the city of Shiraz at the Iranian Parliament, urged the Lithuanian government to adopt "measured and responsible" decisions to prevent any escalation of tensions.

The lawmaker described the Lithuanian parliament’s move to designate the IRGC as a so-called terrorist organization as “irresponsible, destructive, and illogical”. He emphasized that the IRGC has played a significant role in combating various forms of terrorism since it was created, contributing to European security by fighting extremist Takfiri groups.

“The IRGC is an integral part of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Azizi stated. “Any action against the armed forces of a country, regardless of its form or title, is illegal and contradicts the fundamental principles of international law, and will naturally ensure a proportional response.”

Azizi further asserted that the world must unite against the root causes of terrorism, including the “child-killing and criminal Zionist regime.”

“The atrocities that the Zionist regime is committing in Gaza and Lebanon are a part of its black record, and the entire world must unite to fight against this regime,” he said.

