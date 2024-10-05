Oct 5, 2024, 2:42 PM
Cabinet appoints SecGen of National UNESCO Commission of Iran

Tehran, IRNA – The cabinet has appointed Hassan Fartousi as the Secretary General of the Iranian National Commission for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The appointment was approved by the cabinet on Wednesday.

Fartousi holds both a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in Private Law from Imam Sadiq University. He also earned a Master of Business Administration in Executive Management from Iran’s Industrial Management Institute.

Additionally, Fartousi completed his PhD in International Law at the University of Geneva in Switzerland about seven years ago.

His résumé includes managing Cultural Diversity and Sustainable Development for Peace (CD4Peace) in Geneva and serving as the chief of a cultural institute at the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

