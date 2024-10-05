Operation Al-Aqsa Storm ‘nightmare’ for Israel: Arab analyst

Political analyst Marwan Al-Aqra said the operation revived the Palestinian issue in terms of politics and created the viewpoint that the resistance front can bring basic change in battles with the occupiers, Palestine’s Shehab News Agency reported on Saturday.

Al-Aqra explained that the resistance demonstrated its ability to alter the dynamics of the battle. “What the resistance achieved on October 7 was a clear example of a fundamental shift in the battle equation,” he said.

He expressed regret that, nearly a year after the war began, the death toll in Gaza has exceeded 41,000 and hundreds of thousands have been injured, homes and mosques have been destroyed, while the international community remains silent.

Al-Aqra described Operation Al-Aqsa Storm as an unprecedented military success against Israel, emphasizing that it has put the Israeli regime on a path of decline, a view increasingly shared even within Israel itself.

“This is Israel’s greatest concern, which intensifies its nightmares,” he said.

