Oct 4, 2024, 8:29 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85617468
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Iranian FM holds talks with Lebanese elites

Oct 4, 2024, 8:29 PM
News ID: 85617468
Iranian FM holds talks with Lebanese elites

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has met with a group of cultural, political, and parliamentary elites in Lebanon.

Araghchi, who is currently on a state visit to Lebanon, met with a number of elites in the Muslim country on Friday. 

During the meeting, Iranian top diplomat hailed the iron-willed Lebanese nation for safeguarding their honor and territorial integrity. 

Araghchi also expressed condolences over the martyrdom of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in terror attack by the Zionist regime. 

Iranian FM holds talks with Lebanese elites

More than ever, we now believe that the path of resistance is the right road to take, he noted, expressing hope that the victory for (the Axis of Resistance) is just around the corner.

7129**9417

1 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .