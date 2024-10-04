Iranian FM holds talks with Lebanese elites

Araghchi, who is currently on a state visit to Lebanon, met with a number of elites in the Muslim country on Friday.

During the meeting, Iranian top diplomat hailed the iron-willed Lebanese nation for safeguarding their honor and territorial integrity.

Araghchi also expressed condolences over the martyrdom of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in terror attack by the Zionist regime.

More than ever, we now believe that the path of resistance is the right road to take, he noted, expressing hope that the victory for (the Axis of Resistance) is just around the corner.

