Iran urges regional states to fully back Lebanon amid Israeli aggression: FM 

Writing on his social media account on Friday, Araghchi said that he and his entourage are in Lebanon to show solidarity with the Arab country.

"The Islamic Republic will always stand with the nation of Lebanon," he noted.

The remarks of Iran's top diplomat come days after the usurping regime has waged a ground attack on Lebanon.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his entourage have arrived in the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced on his social media account that Foreign Minister Araghchi arrived in Beirut on Friday.

The Iranian foreign minister, accompanied by two members of parliament and the head of the Red Crescent Society, will meet with high-ranking Lebanese officials, he added.

