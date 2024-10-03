Iraqi resistance launches advanced drone attack on occupied lands

According to Al-Quds Network, the statement of the Islamic Resistance of Iraq stated, "We hit a target in the south of the occupied Palestinian territories by means of an advanced drone."

The Islamic resistance of Iraq announced that it used this advanced drone for the first time.

In the continuation of this statement, it is emphasized, "Our Mujahideen will continue to use this new drone to target the enemy's positions with more intensity."

Over past week and months, the Iraqi resistance had also targeted sensitive and important targets in Eilat, located in the south of occupied Palestine.

This group had previously warned the occupied territories in the past operations that if the Zionist regime continues its attacks on the Gaza Strip, it will intensify its operations against the positions of this regime.

2050