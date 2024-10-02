Four Israeli soldiers killed, 20 more wounded in Hezbollah ambush

Reports on Wednesday by Palestinian media sources showed that Hezbollah forces had ambushed a convoy of Israeli special forces and soldiers in the Odaisseh area in southern Lebanon.

Israeli media said a group of the Zionist regime soldiers had been caught in the ambush by Hezbollah.

The Al-Arabiya news channel cited figures from Israeli sources showing that at least four members of the Israeli occupation forces had been killed in the ambush while 20 more had been wounded.

Reports said Zionist soldiers had been transferred back to the Israeli-occupied territories by at least 4 helicopters.

The Israeli army launched a ground invasion into Lebanon on Tuesday some two weeks after it began extensive airstrikes against the Arab country.

6125**4354**4261