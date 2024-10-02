Southern Beirut under Israel’s attacks

Chouaifet El Aamroussieh, in the suburb of Beirut, had received the evacuation warning a few minutes before the attacks, The New Arab reported early on Wednesday.

The Israeli army has been attacking Beirut crazily, the news says.

No report on the casualties or damages have been released yet.

Some hours ago, the Lebanese ministry of health announced that 55 were killed and 156 were injured in the Tuesday attacks of the Zionist regime.

Late on Friday, the Zionist regime started bombarding Lebanon’s capital. A day later, the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah confirmed the martyrdom of its secretary general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli air raid.

In a related development, some Lebanese news outlets reported the killing of three civilians during Israel’s attack on Al Janah region in Beirut.

According to Alahednews, the attacks were carried out in two rounds.

To respond to Israel’s aggressions against the civilians, Hezbollah attacked the Zionist bases and settlements in northern occupied Palestine.

1483**9417