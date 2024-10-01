Eight settlers killed in martyrdom-seeking operation in Tel Aviv

Israeli media reported late on Tuesday that the operation had happened at a train station in the Jerusalem (Quds) Boulevard in Tel Aviv.

Two young men opened fired on settlers with machine guns, the reports indicated.

Israel’s channel 12 described the attack as an extremely difficult incident and said the two men behind the attack had been killed by regime forces.

The operation came as the Israeli regime continues with its brutal attacks on civilians in Gaza and in Lebanon.

Resistance forces in Palestine have vowed repeatedly that they would respond to the carnage by launching attacks on settlers living in the occupied territories.

