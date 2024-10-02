Iranians celebrate missile strikes in response to Israeli crimes

People in Tehran thronged to the streets in different parts of the capital city, carrying Iranian, Lebanese and Palestinian flags and expressed their devotion and commitment to the martyrs of the resistance.

They also held pictures of top resistance leaders and commanders, including Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah and Brigadier General Qassem Suleimani were assassinated by the Zionist and American regimes.

A group of citizens gathered in Palestine Square to show their firm support for the decisive and resounding response of the IRGC to the Zionist regime.

They also declared their disgust with the Zionist regime and its backers by chanting the slogans "Death to America" ​​and "Death to Israel".

People in Ardabil also took to the streets to support these attacks and express happiness by being present in the rallies.

They were overjoyed after listening the news that despite Israeli bases being protected by the most advanced and massive defense systems, 90% of the missiles hit the targets successfully and the Zionist regime was terrified of the intelligence and operational dominance of the Islamic Republic.

The holy city of Qom was also the scene of celebrations at the same time Iran's missile response and revenge against the Zionist regime.

The appreciative people of Qom chanted takbeer from mosques and rooftops of their houses. In some streets of Qom, car convoys were set up with people carrying the flags of Iran, Palestine, Lebanon and symbols of Islamic resistance.

In a statement, the director of the seminaries expressed his appreciation and support for the missile operation of the IRGC against the usurping Zionist regime.

People in other Iranian cities and provinces including Kermanshah, Kurdistan, Gilan, Mazandaran, Kerman, Semnan, Mashhad, Shiraz, Yasouj, Qazvin, Tabriz, Zanjan, Abadan, Arak, and Gulistan also celebrated the occasion and held rallies.

