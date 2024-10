In a message issued on Tuesday, Ayatollah Khamenei sympathized with the family and colleagues of Brigadier Abbas Nilforoushan, a senior commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, who was martyred along leader of the Lebanese resistance movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in the Israeli attack on September 27.

The Supreme Leader described Nilforoushan as a “proud and intellectual” general and asked the almighty god to bestow his blessings on the great warrior.

2050**4261