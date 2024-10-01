Maritime incident reported off Yemen’s coast

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on its X page that an incident occurred 64 nautical miles northwest of al-Hudaydah city in Yemen, though details remain unclear as investigations are ongoing.

Since November, the Yemeni army has been launching missile and drone attacks on Israeli-linked vessels in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The US and UK launched airstrikes on Yemen, claiming that they seek to protect international shipping.

Yemen has rejected their claim, saying the airstrikes are aimed at supporting the Israeli regime in its war on Gaza.

Yemen says it will continue to support the Palestinian people.

