Yemen will continue to support Gaza with intensive operations against enemies

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi made remarks on the occasion of the auspicious birth anniversary of prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on Sunday, saying that the recent operation carried out by Yemeni forces was executed using a new advanced Yemeni missile, marking the fifth phase of escalation against the enemy, according to Yemen’s Almasirah TV.

Al-Houthi mentioned that Yemen’s forces are actively engaging in successful and impactful operations at sea, stressing that Yemen is unwavering in its principled jihadi stance against oppression and arrogance.

He added that the recent Yemeni operation was carried out with a missile enjoying advanced technology, bypassing the enemy's systems and traveling a distance of 2,040 kilometers as part of the fifth phase of escalation.

Al-Houthi also stated that as long as the aggression and siege of Gaza continue, Yemen’s operations will persist.

He reiterated Yemen’s firm position until the liberation of Palestine from the occupiers.

He concluded by highlighting the continuous coordination with the axis of jihad and resistance, hinting at even greater actions to come.

