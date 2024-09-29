Zionist regime hits Yemeni port city of Hudaydah

Yemeni media reported on Sunday that the Israeli warplanes attacked the power plant in the city of Al Hudaydah on the Red Sea coast in western Yemen.

Qatar-based Al Jazeera news network reported that the Israeli airstrikes targeted the oil and fuel depots in the Yemeni port city.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV network reported, citing local sources, that 10 airstrikes were carried out on the port of Al Hudaydah, and the successive explosions shook the coastal city.

The Israeli warplanes also targeted the international airport and the Al Hudaydah power plant, Yemen's Al-Masirah news network reported, adding that the attacks targeted “the ports of Al Hudaydah and Ras Isa”, as well as two power stations.

Footage posted to social media shows smoke rising from the area.

3266**2050