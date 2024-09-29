Casualties reported as Zionist regime hits Yemeni's Hudaydah

Yemeni media reported on Sunday that the Israeli warplanes attacked the power plant in the city of Al Hudaydah on the Red Sea coast in western Yemen.

Qatar-based Al Jazeera news network reported that the Israeli airstrikes targeted the oil and fuel depots in the Yemeni port city.

Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV network reported, citing local sources, that 10 airstrikes were carried out on the port of Al Hudaydah, and the successive explosions shook the coastal city.

The Israeli warplanes also targeted the international airport and the Al Hudaydah power plant, Yemen's Al-Masirah news network reported, adding that the attacks targeted “the ports of Al Hudaydah and Ras Isa”, as well as two power stations.

Footage posted to social media shows smoke rising from the area.

Meanwhile, Yemen's medical sources on Sunday night said the Zionist attack on Hudaydah left five people martyrs and 45 wounded.

Yemen's al-Masirah network cited the spokesman of the Health Ministry as saying that there is a possibility of an increase in the number of casualties.

The spokesman of Yemen's Ansarullah movement condemned the Zionist regime's new aggression against the country's civilian facilities and said: The will of this nation is stronger than the coercion of Israel and America.

Mohammad Abdussalam emphasized that the new aggression is an attempt by this regime to break Yemen's will and decision to help Gaza but said the aggression rather strengthens the resolve toward Palestine and Gaza.

