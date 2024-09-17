Ansarullah rejects US-UK proposal to halt attacks on Israeli targets

According to the Palestinian Shehab news agency’s Tuesday report, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti explained that through intermediaries, the US and UK said they would recognize the Sana’a government if Ansarullah agreed to stop attacks on the Israeli regime, but the proposal was declined.

In recent months, the Yemeni Armed Forces have targeted several Israeli vessels, especially those ships that carried goods to the occupied ports through the Red Sea, Indian Ocean, and Bab al-Mandab Strait, in solidarity with the people of the Gaza Strip.

The US and UK time and again launched strikes against Yemeni positions under the pretext of protecting international shipping.

4208**4354