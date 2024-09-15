‘Yemeni missile targets heart of Zionist regime’

According to IRNA, Sharaf al-Din told Al-Mayadeen network on Sunday night that the Yemeni armed forces are developing their capabilities following the confrontation with the Saudi coalition and that they have been able to expand their capabilities in various fields.

Today we live in freedom, honor and dignity and our voice is loud against imperialism, he said, adding that “we are in harmony with the axis of resistance and entered the war in the framework of constant cooperation and coordination”.

Stating that Yemeni missiles target and hit moving sea targets, he clarified that here is another important weapon that will be used at the right time.

The Yemeni armed forces announced on Sunday that they targeted a Zionist military position in the south of Haifa in occupied Palestine with an ultrasonic ballistic missile.

Yahya Saree, the spokesman for Yemen's armed forces, said that a new hypersonic missile was used on the operation, which penetrated the Israeli anti-missile systems and achieved a direct hit in Tel Aviv.

Saree said that the missile traveled 2,040 kilometers in just 11-and-a-half minutes to reach Tel Aviv, causing two million Israelis to run for shelter.

The missile strike triggered air raid sirens in Tel Aviv and across the central occupied territories, including the Ben Gurion international airport.

The operation was part of the fifth phase of Yemen's retaliatory strikes against Israel and overcame various defense systems employed by the United States and Israel on land and at sea, Saree said.

He further asserted that geographical barriers, as well as strikes by the US and the UK against Yemen, would not deter the country from fulfilling its religious, humanitarian, and moral duty to defend the Palestinian people.

'Yemeni missile exposes Israeli defense'

Meanwhile, the Zionist newspaper Haaretz in a report on Sunday rebuked the regime, saying a missile fired from Yemen exposed the vulnerability of Israel's defense system.

According to IRNA, the Internal Security Research Center of the Zionist regime also admitted that the Yemeni army, in addition to having the ability to target Israel, has expanded its missile power in a way that it can hit the center of the occupied territories with missiles.

This center acknowledged that high missile power along with Ansarullah's drones will increase their possible threat to the Israeli regime. “Yemeni drones have proven their effectiveness in targeting Tel Aviv and killing Israelis”.

On Sunday, the Zionist media reported that dozens of people were injured while fleeing to shelters after the Yemeni rocket attack on Tel Aviv.

4399

