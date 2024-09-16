Yemen’s missile attack on Tel Aviv highlights Israel’s weakness: Statement

In its statement, Hezbollah appreciated the Yemen attack which was carried out with high precision and in complicated military conditions, Al Jazeera reported late on Sunday.

After a courageous decision by Yemen to respond the Israeli aggression, the attack was a true demonstration of a unified stance taken by the Axis of Resistance on supporting the oppressed Palestinians, the statement says.

It added that the Resistance would continue its anti-Israel operation till the end of crimes and genocidal acts in Gaza.

The Yemeni Armed Forces targeted a military base of the occupying army with a hypersonic ballistic missile on Sunday.

On the attack, Yemen’s Armed Forces spokesperson Yahya Saree said the ballistic missile managed to target the base, adding that the enemy’s defense systems were unsuccessful in its anticipation.

