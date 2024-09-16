Yemen downs third US drone in a week

Army Spokesman Yahya Saree announced on Monday that Yemen’s air defense shot down advanced US MQ-9 drone over the central province of Dhamar.

“This drone was conducting a hostile operation, which was targeted and shot down by a domestically made surface-to-air missile”, Saree added.

The aircraft was shot down as part of Yemen’s military operations in support of the Palestinian people, the spokesman said, adding that it was the third US drone targeted in a week, and was the tenth one destroyed since the start of the pro-Palestine operations.

Saree emphasized that those operations, in sea and on land, will continue until the Israeli regime stops its aggression against Palestinians and lifts its siege of Gaza.

Yemen began its pro-Palestine operations in mid-November, which have mainly focused on targeting Israeli ships or vessels heading for ports in occupied territories.

The Arab country has also launched two missile attacks on Tel Aviv since June, with the latest one targeting the Israeli city on Sunday.

