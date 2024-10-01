Iran, Japan stress need to boost scientific, technological ties

Simaei Sarraf was speaking during a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Iran Tamaki Tsukada on Tuesday.

Scientific cooperation between Iran and Japan, like other ties, has been established since the past, and a number of Iranian officials and academics are Japanese graduates, and Iran is interested in continuing these ties in the future, he added.

He further said that Tehran is ready to exchange experiences with Tokyo in the fields of humanities such as Islamic studies, Persian language and other subjects that are of interest to Japanese students.

The Japanese ambassador, for his part, said his country had some ties with Iran in the field of environment, and these ties can be developed.

Iran ranks fifth and Japan ranks fourth in the world in nanotechnology research, and the two countries can expand bilateral ties in this field, Tamaki Tsukada said.

Simaei Sarraf is scheduled to partake the 21st Annual Meeting of Science and Technology in Society forum that will be held in Kyoto on October 6-8, 2024.

