Israeli airstrike targets Damascus again

Syrian media said the attack targeted a residential building in the southwest of Damascus in the early morning of Tuesday.

Some sources reported that a car was the target of an air strike.

The attack comes a day after a reporter of Sham FM, Safa Ahmed, a Syrian journalist was martyred in the Zionist airstrike on Damascus.

The media reported that the Syrian air defense also intercepted some missiles fired from the occupied Golan Heights.

Israeli has conducted numerous such attacks against Syria including the capital Damascus over the past one decade. The Syrian government has lodged numerous complaints to the UN, accusing the Israeli regime of propping up terrorist groups to destabilize the Arab country.

